Kobe Bryant Performs Poem About ‘Family Matters’ During Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’

Los Angeles Lakers legend and future Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant has enjoyed his transition from the basketball court towards retirement, allowing him to allocate his time towards his family and his new business ventures. With a less demanding schedule, Bryant now has more time towards creative projects, guest appearances, and Kobe Inc.

Bryant has made appearances on ESPN, branding his MuseCage project as an outlet to children. The 18-time All-Star, along with Nike, also recently established a youth basketball league in Los Angeles, a counter to Bryant’s disdain towards AAU basketball.

The 38-year-old recently made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’, with Jimmy Fallon. Bryant touched on many subjects during his appearance, with an interview from a Sports Illustrated kid reporter and him spilling some parenting techniques. However, perhaps the more notable and funnier instance that night came during his slam style poem regarding the 1990s sitcom, ‘Family Matters.’

Bryant goes into character for the serious, but also funny poem in front of the live audience. The five-time NBA champion comments on the transition Steve Urkel faces during the show, maturing and progressing throughout the show.

The 2007-08 NBA MVP also made an appearance on Good Morning America, where he talked about his life away from Lakers and the sport of basketball. During the interview, Bryant stated that he is at peace with being away from basketball, but still implements the lessons he learned from the game in his everyday endeavors.