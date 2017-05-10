Kobe Bryant On Helping Out Players: ‘Anybody Can Reach Out’

In recent weeks it was revealed that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been helping out Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas by doing some film study sessions with him. When asked why he did so Kobe noted that Thomas simply asked him.

Kobe has always been grateful to the many legends he spoke with who helped him improve throughout his career and has said that he would do the same for any player who comes to him. As it turns out, there are quite a few.

According to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN, Kobe has been talking to a number of different players during the playoffs:

Bryant says he also talks regularly with Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, whom Bryant spent three days training with in Orange County last summer.

This isn’t something new that Kobe has picked up as he famously spoke with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during last year’s playoffs.

As for helping out anyone else, Bryant says that he will help anyone who reaches out to him:

“I’m around for all the guys,” Bryant tells ESPN.com. “Anybody can reach out. It’s an open book.”

A couple of current Lakers are expected to be reaching out to Kobe this offseason as well. The Lakers front office has pushed Brandon Ingram to work with him this offseason while D’Angelo Russell has also said that he plans to reach out to the Lakers legend.

Kobe has so much knowledge to offer, and the fact that he is so open to sharing it is great for anyone looking to get better. He is helping plenty of the league’s top players and the Lakers certainly hope he can help some of their young guys get to that level as well.