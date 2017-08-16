Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Criticize President Donald Trump On Twitter

Ever since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States there have been a number of incidents in the country that has brought about social concerns. Athletes have not been shy to criticize the President for his views and statements on multiple different topics.

The most recent has come in the wake of the tragedy that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia in which one person was killed when a man drove his car into a group protesters during a ‘White Nationalist’ rally. President Trump refusing to outright condemn white supremacists and Nazis angered people in all walks of life, regardless of race and political party.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has never been shy to voice his opinions on any topic and he took to Twitter, using just a single hashtag and a gif, to show exactly how he felt about the President:

He wasn’t the only major star to speak out as LeBron James also took a shot at the President on his personal Twitter page:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Just a few hours after this tweet James would speak out again at his family charitable event. Additionally many other current and former NBA players such as Jamal Crawford, Nick Young, and Steve Nash made their feelings known as well.

With the NBA being a majority African-American league it would be expected that most wouldn’t be too keen on the President’s statements. There will always be some arguments as to the right time and place to speak out on social issues, but some will have no problem making their feelings known regardless of public opinion and Kobe and James are two of those.