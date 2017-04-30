Kobe Bryant Focuses On Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas In Fourth Installment of Canvas Video Series

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has begun life after basketball after retiring at the end of the 2015-16 NBA season, and he has already started demonstrating what he wants to do for the rest of his life: storytelling.

In conjunction with ESPN, Bryant has created a video series called Canvas, a documentary series geared towards children to help teach them the game of basketball that Bryant has dedicated his life to.

In the first three installments of the documentary series, Bryant explained his “Musecage” theory, broke down how to guard some of the NBA’s current greats, and broke down the incredible 2016-17 seasons of both Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and what made them both so great this past season.

On Sunday’s pregame show for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, Bryant released the fourth installment of Canvas, and this video was focused on Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, via ESPN.com:

In the video, Bryant notes that although he is short in stature, Thomas makes up for it with his heart. He also noted that his jump shot and ability to stop on a dime, as well as his low center of gravity, is what makes the 28-year-old so difficult to guard.

Thomas had a career year this past season, being named an All-Star for the second consecutive season. He averaged a career-high 28.9 points to go along with 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

His efforts helped the Celtics earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and after falling down two games to none against the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls, Thomas led his team to four straight victories to advance to the next round.

He was once against masterful on Sunday, scoring 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting, while adding nine assists to help the Celtics take a 1-0 series lead over the Wizards.