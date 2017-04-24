Kobe Bryant Explains Why He Doesn’t Miss The Game Of Basketball

It has now been one full year since Kobe Bryant said goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers and the game of basketball forever. Famously, Kobe went out in style by scoring 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz.

Since then, Kobe has kept himself pretty busy. He was part of the city of Los Angeles’ video in their bid for the 2024 Olympics, formed a new youth basketball league, and penned articles reflecting on multiple topics among other things.

Kobe recently appeared on Good Morning America and was asked whether he missed playing the game. Kobe immediately said that he didn’t and then went on to explain exactly why, via the Good Morning America Twitter:

Kobe does an excellent job of explaining how the game and everything he learned from it is still with him in everything that he does. With all of his films and articles and everything else, basketball is still a part of it.

When taking that into account, it’s easy to see why Kobe hasn’t been seen too much around the Lakers this season. He has said that he is still only a phone call away if they need him and some players will be looking to take advantage of that.

Brandon Ingram has said that he plans on working out with Kobe this offseason and both Magic Johnson and Luke Walton have pushed it. Additionally, D’Angelo Russell has also said that he plans on reaching out to Kobe to workout this summer as well.

Even if he isn’t around the game, it is still within Kobe, and he has plenty to give to the next generation of players.