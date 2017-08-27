Kobe Bryant Challenges John Wall To Make NBA First Team All-Defense

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made news a couple of days ago with his ‘Mamba Day’ challenges. On August 24 (8 and 24 were Kobe’s jersey numbers), Kobe challenged five superstars, both in and out of basketball to accomplish different goals.

This was all an effort to promote the release of Kobe’s new shoes, the Kobe A.D., which comes in five different colorways. In the aftermath of this, however, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out that he was waiting on his own challenge, which Kobe ultimately obliged.

Apparently this has now opened the door for even more to ask for ‘Mamba Day’ challenges as Wizards Talk asked for one for Washington Wizards star John Wall. Kobe responded by challenging Wall to make NBA All-Defense First Team:

1st team all defense https://t.co/zbee5KUe6h — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 27, 2017

This certainly is an achievable challenge for Wall who is known as one of the best defenders at his position with elite speed, athleticism, and length. He led the NBA in total steals and tied for the league lead in steals per game with Draymond Green and Chris Paul.

Kobe certainly knows plenty about All-Defensive teams as he made 12 in his 20-year career with nine of those being first team selections. He obviously sees the potential in Wall to do the same thing and is pushing him towards that. Wall made All-Defensive second team in 2015, but hasn’t been back since.

The ‘Mamba Dauy’ challenge is beginning to take on a life of its own and this could ultimately spur plenty of people in all different professions to seek out challenges from Kobe himself. If it continues, this could become an annual thing for the Laker legend.