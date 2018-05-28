Nike Kobe A.D. Black/Gold/Gum Releasing June 1

Since Kobe Bryant retired after playing 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Nike has carried forward his sneaker legacy with three separate models. First up was the Nike Kobe A.D., that was followed by a Kobe A.D. mid version, then the more-recent Kobe A.D. NXT 360.

Coming up on the Nike release calendar is a black/gold/gum colorway of the Kobe A.D. mid. It’s suggested retail price is $150 and is due to release Friday, June 1, at select Nike retailers. The pair reminds of the “Big Stage” Nike Zoom Kobe V that released for the 2010 NBA Finals.

That shoe has become one of the most sought-after of Bryant’s because of the limited quantities it was available in and it being the shoe he wore when the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Nike regularly outfits its signature athletes with enhanced or speciality colorways for the playoffs, and especially those who play for the championship.

Much like when Bryant was on the floor, several players throughout the NBA have donned his signature shoes. Amongst Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas regularly wore a shoe from Bryant’s line.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan was arguably Bryant’s most staunch supporter outside of the Lakers franchise, as it was the Toronto Raptors All-Star who officially debuted the NXT 360.

In addition to creating new models for Bryant, Nike recently introduced a retro line for the five-time champion. It began with the Nike Kobe Protro 1, which has seen two releases. Bryant revisiting his older signature shoes differs from the approach with the Jordan Brand, as the focus is on retooling them with modern technology.

