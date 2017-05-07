Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Claims His Twitter Was Hacked After Tweet About Clippers

New York Knicks young star Kristaps Porzingis expressed his displeasure with the management of the organization at the end of the 2016-17 NBA season when he did not show up to his exit interview with president Phil Jackson.

After news of that had got out, it was reported that multiple teams contacted the Knicks about possibly trading for Porzingis, although it is unlikely that Jackson would part with his best young asset.

Porzingis stirred up the pot a little bit Saturday night when a tweet was sent out from his personal Twitter account that said “LA Clippers” with three smiley-face emojis.

The tweet was deleted just minutes after it was sent out, but it started a possible rumor about a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis cleared everything up Sunday morning, when he tweeted that his account was hacked:

I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account. I have alerted twitter and they are looking into the incident. — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

He also tweeted out a picture of his frequently used emojis to prove that he has not used the smiley face that was in the deleted tweet:

I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face. Cmon B 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EXmtej5qzn — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

While the Knicks have not expressed any interest in trading their young start Porzingis, Jackson has made it very clear that he would like to trade veteran Carmelo Anthony, which is part of the reason why Porzingis skipped his exit interview.

This offseason should be a very interesting one for Jackson and the Knicks, as he has a lot of decisions to make regarding the future of New York’s storied franchise.