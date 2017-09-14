Josh Hart Lists Briante Weber, Brandon Ingram As Lakers’ Biggest Trash Talkers

Trash talking has been a big part of the NBA for decades now. From Larry Bird and Michael Jordan to Gary Payton, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Garnett, to Draymond Green, seeing players jaw at each other is a regular part of the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of trash talkers throughout their history, but with this new team, many players seem to be more reserved. That may not be the case, however.

Rookie Josh Hart appeared on The Popcorn Machine Podcast with Joey Ramirez and named Briante Weber and Brandon Ingram as the team’s biggest trash talkers:

“Probably Briante [Weber]. Brandon [Ingram] a little bit, not too much but […] I think as we start to get more and more towards training camp I think those personalities will probably show out a little more.”

Picturing Ingram constantly talking trash is pretty difficult as he was pretty quiet throughout most of his rookie season. However, heading into his second year he has spoken about being more vocal. As he becomes more comfortable, it makes sense that he could engage other players more.

Weber isn’t too well known to most fans, but the former VCU star is known as a defensive pest in the backcourt, similar to Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley. When your goal is to harass and disrupt the opposing team’s best guard, it lends itself to plenty of trash talk.

Of course, if the team isn’t winning then trash talk becomes pointless. No one wants to listen to a player from a losing team talking as if they are winning so if some of these Lakers plan on having words with the opposing team, their win total will have to see an increase.