Jerry West Joining Lakers Unlikely Following ‘Magic Johnson’s Takeover’

There have been some drastic changes throughout the Los Angeles Lakers organization over the last few months. President Jeanie Buss chose to part ways with Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss bringing in Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson as their replacements. Along with the front office overhaul, there’s been a lot of speculation about some big names potentially returning to the organization like former player and general manager, Jerry West.

It appears West was interested in a sort of advisory role with the Lakers once his contract expired with the Golden State Warriors where he serves as an executive board member. West’s contract with the Warriors expires in July and although he was seemingly interested in coming back to Los Angeles in some capacity, that may no longer be the case now that Magic is running the show, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News:

A few months ago, a source close to West indicated he might be intrigued if the Lakers were interested in bringing him on in an advisory role. But with the advent of Magic Johnson’s takeover and the hiring of new GM Rob Pelinka, that does not seem to be a possibility and I don’t think West would be interested any more even if it was.

West is one of a few Lakers legends that has been linked to being interested in taking a role with the team recently. Magic recently said Kobe Bryant wants to be a part of the team once again, and the new Lakers brass is totally open the five-time NBA champion helping the franchise moving forward.

Along with Bryant, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also appears to be on the verge of taking on a role with the team. In a recent interview with Lakers Nation, Jabbar talked about plans to meet with Magic in the coming weeks and his willingness to help out the team in any way he can, especially when it comes to mentoring the team’s frontcourt players like Ivica Zubac.

So although West may no longer be interested in returning to the team in an advisory role, Magic and company have two of the franchise’s greatest players and basketball minds that are willing to help the Lakers moving forward.