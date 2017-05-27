James Worthy Says Lonzo Ball Reminds Him Of Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson

Lonzo Ball is projected to be a top-two pick in next month’s NBA Draft. Many say he has the elite skills to make an immediate impact for his team. While come are concerned about his shooting form, his passing skills and court vision have been praised very highly.

Ball’s skills have been raved about by both current and former NBA players. Lakers legend, James Worthy, can now be added as one of those players. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Worthy said Ball reminds him of Jason Kidd and Magic Johnson:

"His vision is very similar to a Jason Kidd or a Magic." – @JamesWorthy42 on Lonzo Ball He thinks Ball is the player that the Lakers want — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 25, 2017

That is some very high praise for a player who has not yet played against professional competition, but Worthy played alongside Johnson and it is probably safe to say that he knows talent when he sees it.

Many draft experts have Ball landing with the Lakers with the second pick and if he is drafted at that spot, he will have the amazing opportunity to pick the brain of Johnson. There is arguably no one better to learn the point guard position from than Magic himself.

Ball is a great fit on paper for the Lakers in Luke Walton’s offensive system. His elite court vision would open looks for his teammates and make the offense run more fluid. His defense still needs improvement but his skill set might be too much for the Lakers to overlook.

It is certainly fascinating to imagine the impact that Ball can have with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, and D’Angelo Russell sharing the court alongside him.