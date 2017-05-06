Important 2017 NBA Offseason Dates For Lakers: NBA Draft, Free Agency, Summer League

The NBA offseason is in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers with the team falling short of the postseason for a fourth straight year.

Although the Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season with only 26 wins and less than favorable odds (46.9%) to keep their top-three protected pick in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, Lakers fans still have a lot of things to look forward to during the offseason.

Even if the Lakers lose their top-three protected pick in the NBA Draft, the team will still have a late first-round pick and an early pick second round. If they keep their lottery pick, the second-round pick goes to the Orlando Magic, but Los Angeles will still have two selections in the first round with the team acquiring the Houston Rockets’ pick in the Lou Williams trade.

NBA free agency will also be an interesting time for the new Lakers regime with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka expected to be busy trying to lure some big-name players to Los Angeles.

Here’s a list of some important dates for the Lakers throughout the 2017 NBA offseason:

NBA Draft Combine: May 9-14

NBA Draft Lottery: May 16

NBA Draft: June 22

NBA Awards Show on TNT: June 26

NBA Free Agency (Moratorium): July 1

Lakers Can Officially Sign Players (Moratorium Ends): July 6

NBA Summer League (Las Vegas): July 7-17

Lakers Training Camp: TBD (Late September)