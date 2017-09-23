How Carmelo Anthony Trade Impacts Lakers Chances Of Landing Paul George

Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the move could have major implications for the Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of Paul George, so Trevor Lane hops on the Lakers Nation News Feed to dig into the details.

Some question whether or not Anthony, George, and Russell Westbrook can co-exist in Oklahoma City, but they still have plenty of talent. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been doing everything they can to free up cap space, but if George isn’t leaving after all that could put them in a tricky situation.

Give the LN News Feed a listen as we break it all down:

