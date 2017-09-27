Former Lakers Point Guard Derek Fisher Still In The Hunt On Dancing With The Stars

Derek Fisher had a very successful NBA career, appearing in seven finals and winning five championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe Bryant may have proven that he could win a championship without Shaquille O’Neal, but he never won raise the Larry O’Brien trophy without his trusted point guard.

In 18 professional seasons, Fisher faced many formidable adversaries and more often than not ended up on top. Fisher, who was drafted by the Lakers in 1996 and retired after the 2013-14 season, is now facing one of his toughest challenges as a contestant on the 25th season of ABC’s hit television series “Dancing With the Stars.”

Basketball players have not fared well on the show in the past, so Fisher is trying to turn things around for hoops stars who may want to dance their way to further fame in the future.

Fisher is paired with professional dancer Sharna Burgess. She is a 32-year-old ballroom dancer from Australia who has appeared on the show since season 13. She’s come close but yet to win the competition.

In week one, Fisher performed a basketball-themed dance which received a lukewarm reception. He earned a score of 18 out of 30, which was in the middle of the pack among the competitors.

In week two, Fisher fared marginally better. His score was 19 out of 30, and his performance received a more positive review. He danced the fox trot with his partner and seemed more at ease and comfortable with the entire process than the week before. Fisher made the cut and is moving on to week three of the competition.

The process of winning Dancing with the Stars is a grueling one. If he wants to win, Fisher will have to keep going for nine more weeks. No one is predicting a victory for the five-time champion but one should never count him out.

The odds may suggest that Fisher’s stint on the show will be fairly short-lived, but he’s proven before not to be counted out.