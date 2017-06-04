Former Lakers Guard Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of Drunk Driving After Crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is beloved by many fans who fondly remember the many big moments that he contributed en route to five NBA championships. From his incredible 0.4-second buzzer-beater to the big shots he hit in the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, Fisher more than earned his keep as a dependable, steady player.

Unfortunately, Fisher has now found himself in a bit of trouble. According to the L.A. Daily News, he crashed his car on the 101 Freeway early Sunday morning, causing it to flip.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Fisher on suspicion of drunk driving:

Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder. The Cadillac continued across the right shoulder and hit the raised concrete curb and wood/metal guardrail, on the shoulder. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, and it came to rest on its roof, blocking the three and four lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway. Fisher and Govan, 32, were helped out of the vehicle and they both reported no injuries. During the investigation, officers discovered that Fisher had been drinking, the CHP said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol without incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. After finishing his playing career in 2014, Fisher immediately jumped into coaching, taking over as the head coach of the New York Knicks. Fisher’s former coach and mentor Phil Jackson, acting as President of the Knicks, hired Fisher due to his strong leadership and communication skills.

Unfortunately, Jackson fired his former point guard in February 2016, with the Knicks struggling. Since then, Fisher has appeared as a TV analyst on Spectrum SportsNet as well as TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”