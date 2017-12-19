Former Lakers Forward Carlos Boozer Announces Retirement After 13-Year NBA Career

Carlos Boozer last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers three years ago during the 2015 NBA season. After spending last year with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Boozer was unable to garner a contract from an NBA team this past summer.

Now with this NBA season in full swing, Boozer officially announced his retirement from basketball, doing so on ESPN. Boozer enjoyed a very solid, and lucrative NBA career.

Originally selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft, Boozer made headlines when the Cavs released him from his rookie deal. They reportedly had an agreement in place on a long-term deal, but Boozer instead signed a $70 million contract with the Utah Jazz.

It was in Utah where Boozer became a star, averaging 19.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over six seasons, making two All-Star teams in the process. He would then spend four seasons with the Chicago Bulls before a final year in the NBA with the Lakers.

The Lakers claimed Boozer after he was amnestied by the Bulls. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.9 percent from the field in his lone season in Los Angeles.

Boozer was never a true superstar player, but he had a long and productive NBA career, even though many fans most fondly remember him for yelling ‘AND-ONE’ after almost every shot he took.

Nonetheless, a 13-year NBA career is nothing to laugh at and Boozer should be very proud for accomplishing all that he did in the league.

