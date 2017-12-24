Floyd Mayweather Jr. Challenges Kobe Bryant One-On-One For $1,000,000

Until his unfortunate torn Achilles, Kobe Bryant remained amongst the NBA’s elite players despite being in his 17th NBA season. Very few athletes have ever been able keep up that level of performance at that age, but one who has is championship boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

For the most part since his retirement, Kobe has been staying out of the mainstream spotlight, choosing instead to focus on his business ventures and family. Mayweather on the other hand has been in and out of retirement, recently coming back for a massive pay-per-view fight against Conor McGregor.

The way in which Kobe retired, penning a letter entitled ‘Dear Basketball’ was one of a kind and was eventually turned into a short animated film. Kobe recently thanked director Glenn Keane on his Instagram page for his work on the film.

But the sentiment behind that posting quickly changed when Mayweather popped up in the comments to challenge Kobe to a game of one-on-one, which was captured by Bleacher Report:

Mayweather is a well-known gambler who bets huge sums of money on different sporting events. But he would be in over his head should this ever go down. Floyd would be giving up about a foot in height and 50 to 60 pounds to Kobe. It would be impressive if he could even get a point on Kobe if Bryant were to take it seriously.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently retired Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys, bringing Kobe back out into the mainstream as many paid their respects. The ceremony was attended by many stars, including Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Bill Russell, and Allen Iverson, and led to many paying their respects to the future Hall of Famer.

Mayweather is one of the most talented boxers of all-time, but hopefully this is just a joke at a good friend. This game would get ugly were it to actually take place.

