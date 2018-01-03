Courtside Fan Wears Customized Paul George Lakers Jersey To Game Against Thunder

With Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in town to play the Los Angeles Lakers for the Southern California native’s first game in L.A. since demanding a trade there over the summer, talk of whether or not George will join the Lakers in free agency has run rampant.

First George told reporters that he would have ‘loved’ to play for his hometown team, while also revealing that the NBA looked into his relationship with Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw as part of its tampering investigation.

The league ultimately found no evidence of tampering on Shaw’s part, but the Lakers were still fined a record $500,000 for reported contact between general manager Rob Pelinka and George’s agent, Aaron Mintz.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook said he isn’t concerned, noting his team’s pitch in free agency will be a championship.

As if summoned by Westbrook’s words, one aspiring courtside fan decided to try by wearing a customized Lakers jersey with George’s name and Wilt Chamberlain’s retired No. 13:

Fan sitting courtside is wearing a customized Paul George Lakers jersey. pic.twitter.com/A77pp2hzv3 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 4, 2018

In addition to the fan taking a personal approach to show George how much he is wanted in a Lakers uniform, much of Staples Center erupted in applause when the Palmdale, Calif., native was introduced.

Though, Russell Westbrook received an equally-loud welcome. Both George and Westbrook were applauded louder than any Lakers player.

