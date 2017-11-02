Exclusive: Larry Nance Jr. On Starting, D’Angelo Russell’s Return, Dunk Contest, & More

On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast power forward Larry Nance Jr. stops by to talk with host Trevor Lane about the new season. The Lakers are off to a solid start, and Nance has optimism that the team will be able to continue playing the excellent defense that they have shown thus far.

We discuss his transition into the starting lineup and how the new starting five is coming together, including what it’s like adjusting to a passing wizard like Lonzo Ball. Plus, hear why Nance thinks that this Lakers team is “going to be a problem” for the NBA to deal with.

Nance also takes a moment to share his thoughts on possibly participating in this year’s dunk contest in Los Angeles, which is something fans have been clamoring for since he made his presence felt as a rookie with a thunderous dunk over Festus Ezeli. Will this finally be the year that Nance throws his hat in the ring?

We also talk about the pending return of D’Angelo Russell to the Staples Center with the Brooklyn Nets, and why Nance is still rooting for his former teammate…as long as he isn’t playing against the Lakers. Plus, Nance reacts to the news that the Lakers are currently ranked 9th in Defensive Rating.

Finally, Nance has set the bar high with his personal goals, and explains what kind of player he hopes to become on the defensive end of the floor. All that and much more on the show, just click the player above.

Sponsor: BiPro! Go check out BiProUSA.com to get your fill of lean, clean, protein for your workout.

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Larrydn22

1:00- Lakers mindset

1:30- Life as a starter

3:00- New starting 5

4:00- Adjusting to Lonzo

5:00- Summer improvements

8:00- Predictions

9:15- Randle losing starting role

10:45- Defensive improvements

12:30- Nance in the dunk contest?

17:30- First-Team All-Defense

18:30- Switching defense

20:20- Nance’s three-point shot