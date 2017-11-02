Exclusive Lakers Nation Giveaway With Athletes Brand, Larry Nance Jr.

Lakers Nation is hosting an exclusive giveaway with Athletes Brand and Larry Nance Jr., who partnered to design a limited-edition t-shirt to help raise money and awareness for the Athletes vs. Crohn’s & Colitis, Nance’s foundation.

The “Lucky 7” t-shirt is available now on AthletesBrand.com until Monday, Nov. 16. Thus far, over $1,250 has been raised to benefit the foundation Nance co-founded with 12-year-old Noah Weber. Nance has battled Crohn’s disease since his teenage years, and Weber has endured the same fight at his young age.

To be eligible to win one of seven (7) prizes, you must SHARE the posting from the official Lakers Nation Facebook page, which will go live at 4 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 2; and LIKE the Athletes Brand page.

The “Lucky 7” giveaway prizes include:

Two (2) Signed pairs of shoes from Nance

Two (2) Signed “Lucky 7” t-shirts

Three (3) “Lucky 7” t-shirts in the size/style of the winner’s choice

Seven different winners will be randomly selected, assigned a prize, and tagged in a comment on the original Lakers Nation Facebook post (scheduled for 4 p.m. pT) within 24 hours of it going live.

Upon being tagged, winners have 24 hours to claim their assigned prize by messaging Athletes Brand. If prize(s) are not claimed by the deadline, additional winner(s) will be chosen to claim the remaining prize(s).