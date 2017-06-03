ESPN Films To Debut ‘Celtics/Lakers: Best Of Enemies’ 30 For 30



The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics has gone on for decades, with each side winning titles over the other. They are the most successful franchises in the NBA, and their fans have an undeniable hatred towards each other.

Yet, for all the bad blood between the two sides, the competition between the Lakers and Celtics ultimately pushed the league to new heights, with the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird-led teams of the 1980’s paving the way for today’s superstars.

Now, ESPN’s “30 For 30” series will dig into the classic rivalry with interviews with the players who lived it. The film will include two narrators, with Ice Cube representing the Lakers and Donnie Wahlberg for the Celtics.

The documentary will surely dive deep into the NBA’s greatest rivalries. With so many star players and big names legends like Johnson, Bird, Kevin McHale, James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley and many others are sure to give their takes on the hatred that existed between the two franchises.

The series will be a two-day event with Parts 1 and 2 airing back-to-back on Tuesday June 13th while Part 3 will air the next day, Wednesday June 14. Check out the sneak preview can be found at the top of this post.