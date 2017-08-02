Dodgers Hosting Lakers Night Aug. 16 At Dodger Stadium

In what holds as one of the more popular promotional dates at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting Lakers Night, which this year is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as the Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers are offering a ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and a co-branded Lakers-Dodgers t-shirt, starting at $30. The only means with which the t-shirt can be obtained is by purchasing a ticket package at www.dodgers.com/lakers.

The Dodgers will also offer a “Lakers Nation” cocktail, which consists of white rum, lemonade, cranberry juice, Blue Curacao and a lemon wedge. The specialty cocktail will be available for purchase at the bars on Field sections 2, 49 and 50, Loge sections 107 and 161, Reserve section 11 and Top Deck section 5.

Lakers programming during pregame and throughout the game. In years past, the iconic Laker Girls have made an appearance and a player from the team has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch.

In 2015, Jordan Clarkson was tabbed to throw out the first pitch on Lakers Night, while Metta World Peace held the honor last year.

Although it was not for Lakers Night, head coach Luke Walton toed the rubber, and one day after he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball was on the mound at Dodger Stadium.

