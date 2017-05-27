Dick Vitale: Steve Alford Believes Lonzo Ball A ‘Super Fit’ With Lakers

LaVar Ball has been the subject of many stories because of his often outlandish and far-fetched comments about himself and his son Lonzo, who is expected to be a top-two pick in next month’s NBA Draft. While Lonzo certainly has the skills to thrive as an NBA player, some are worried about LaVar’s involvement in Lonzo’s professional career.

Lavar is known to ride alongside Lonzo wherever he goes and often speaks for him, including the day when the NBA Draft Lottery was held when it was revealed that the Lakers would be selecting second overall. He stated that Lonzo would only be working out for the Lakers and no other team. It was recently reported that Lonzo already turned down a workout for the Boston Celtics, who own the first overall pick.

Many wonder if LaVar is hurting his son’s image by being such a strong presence, but ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said he spoke with UCLA coach Steve Alford, who said LaVar was not a problem during Lonzo’s lone season with the Bruins:

Word of advice to @Lakers fans I spoke to @UCLA coach Steve Alford & he said Lonzo Ball is.a super fit .Said Dad was not a prob 4 him . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 24, 2017

It is almost certain that LaVar will not have an impact on Lonzo’s draft stock. Quite simply the most important thing is Lonzo’s skill level and that is not in question. Not to mention that LaVar won’t have the access to any professional team that he may have enjoyed in high school or any other level.

Magic Johnson has already said that Lonzo possesses the talent, skills, and mindset to be an impact player right away. He will make things easier for everyone on the court.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers play out the rest of the draft process. While Ball is the expected choice for the Lakers with the second pick, the Lakers will take a long look at the likes of Josh Jackson and De’Aaron Fox as well.