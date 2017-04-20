Chris Bosh Believes He Can Return To Play In The NBA

Since signing with the Miami Heat in 2010, All-Star power forward Chris Bosh has gone through some ups and downs.

Alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Bosh won two championships with the Heat, appearing in the NBA Finals in each of his first four seasons with Miami.

But James left to return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, so the Heat were no longer championship contenders. Bosh continued to play at a high level though, as he was named an All-Star in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Despite playing at a high level, Bosh was dealing with some health issues as in February 2015 he was forced to miss the remainder of the season with blood clots in his lungs. He was then limited to 53 games the following season due to blood clots in his legs, leaving his future in the NBA in jeopardy.

He attempted to come back at the beginning of this past season, but he failed a physical before training camp as numerous blood clots kept popping up. In September, Heat president Pat Riley said that the team viewed Bosh’s career with the team as over, and they were no longer working towards his return.

In a recent interview on “Larry King Now” Bosh said he believes he will make a return to the NBA. He also said he understands why the Heat are not helping him work towards his return:

“I understand what they have to do as a team,” said Bosh. “It is a business. I know we as athletes and owners and people involved with the NBA never want to say that it’s a business and things like that. It is a business. And hurt does come in with that. But, as president of the Miami Heat, I understand what [Pat Riley] has to do.”

In 13 NBA seasons, Bosh has been named an NBA All-Star 11 times and has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during that span. He was still a very productive player the last time he was on the court as in 2015-16 he averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

He is still under contract with the Heat for two more seasons and is owed $52.1 million, but this summer the Heat will attempt to remove his owed money from the salary cap.