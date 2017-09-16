Brandon Ingram On Lonzo Ball: ‘You Love Everything On The Court About Him’

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired a lot of young talent over the last few years. However, two stand out as potential superstars who could lead the team into the next era of Lakers basketball: Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

The expectations on both are sky high as Ingram is expected to be a vocal leader as well as the leading scorer on the team while Ball has been named as the face of the franchise already. It will be vital to the success of the Lakers for the two pillars of the rebuild to develop a chemistry.

That seems to already be occuring as both players have been extremely complimentary of each other. Most recently Ingram, in an interview with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, spoke highly of Lonzo’s game on the court and character off:

“You love everything on the court about him. The way he passes the basketball. His demeanor. The way he works. But I think the thing about him is his attitude and his character. The way he passes the basketball like no one else … but he’s different. He’s always joking. Just a great guy, someone you want to play with. You can go around with a guy of his caliber, the way he plays, he could be cocky … but I don’t see anything cocky. He’s humble. He comes in here early and works every day. He’s just him, he doesn’t want to be anybody else.”

Despite the constant rumors about star players such as LeBron James or Paul George coming to Los Angeles, those are still rumors. Ingram and Lonzo are here right now and the better they are, the more feasible it is that a star would want to join them.

On the first play of Summer League the two hooked up on a beautiful alley-oop to set the tone. Hopefully plays like that become the norm for the Lakers this season.