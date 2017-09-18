Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson Among Lakers To Attend Rams-Redskins Game

With the Los Angeles Lakers set to report for training camp in one week, the NBA offseason is officially coming to a close.

The Lakers had what was considered a very successful offseason, as they added a ton of young talent to the organization through the draft and free agency.

A few of those young Lakers had a chance to bond Sunday afternoon in one of their last free Sunday’s until the end of the season as Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant, Vander Blue and Briante Weber all attended the Los Angeles Rams home game against the Washington Redskins at the Coliseum together.

Ingram, Kuzma, Weber, who is a lifelong Rams fan, and Hart, who is a lifelong Redskins fan, all took to their personal social media accounts to document their time at the game:

All da way solid 💯 A post shared by Brandon X. Ingram (@1ngram4) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

🤑 Field views @rams A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuzmakyle) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

If you know me you know I been a @RamsNFL fan since forever Finally made it to a game. #BucketList — Briante Weber (@Sir_deuce2) September 17, 2017

It is nice to see all of the young Lakers bonding before they are about to embark on a long 82-game journey together.

The Lakers will be relying heavily on their young players this season as there are just three players over the age of 25 on the roster. Ingram, in particular, will look to make big strides and develop into one of the team’s primary scoring options in his second NBA season.

Three of the team’s 2017 draft picks, Kuzma, Hart and Bryant will all be vying for minutes off the bench this season, while Blue and Weber will be fighting for the team’s final roster spot during training camp.