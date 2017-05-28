BIG3’s Ice Cube Issues Four-Point Challenge To LaVar Ball

Ice Cube has been a busy man lately. The rapper, movie star, and diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan has been hard at work trying to get his new basketball league, BIG3, off the ground and running.

Along with numerous promotional appearances, Cube took to Instagram on the BIG3 account to call out LaVar Ball, who is the controversial and outspoken father of UCLA star and potential future Laker Lonzo Ball.

Cube issued a four-point challenge to LaVar, and if the owner of the Big Baller Brand accepts and hits the shot, which will be showcased in the BIG3 League, he’ll buy 10 pairs of his brand’s new shoe, the ZO2, priced at $495.

LaVar has yet to accept or decline the challenge from Ice Cube, and there’s no telling whether he’ll even acknowledge it. The Ball family has now focused on the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft with their sights set on Lonzo becoming the Lakers’ pick at No. 2 overall.

As for Cube, the Los Angeles native is concentrating all his efforts on the debut of his BIG3 League on June 25 which is three days after the NBA Draft on June 22. Week 1 of Cube’s new league will take place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

All eight teams in the BIG3 will play on the same night and in the same arena during the eight weeks of the regular season leading up to the start of the playoffs on Aug. 20 in Seattle and the championship game which will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The league will come to Los Angeles to play at the Staples Center on Aug. 13 which will be the last week of the regular season.

The BIG3 League will have a four-point shot in a three-on-three format with a lot of familiar faces from the NBA like Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, Mike Bibby, Jason Williams to name a few.