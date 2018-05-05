Lakers News Feed: Analyzing Paul George, Kawhi Leonard Rumors

The NBA playoffs may be in full swing but for the Los Angeles Lakers the offseason has already begun. They will have more cap space available than any other team in the league, which will provide them with the opportunity to shop for top-flight talent.

It’s no surprise that with that much money at their disposal the Lakers have already begun popping up in some interesting rumors. This episode of the LN News Feed has host Trevor Lane breaking down the latest and discussing why conflicting rumors may pop up as we get closer to the beginning of free agency.

Paul George has been mentioned in a number of rumors over the past few years that linked him to the Lakers, which would allow him to return to his Southern California roots. He was thought to be L.A. bound last summer when the Indiana Pacers put Geroge on the trade block but was ultimately routed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He will be on the free agent market in July and one report already suggests that he is ‘gone’ from the Thunder, which would make the Lakers a very serious option for him.

However, there have also been some comments suggesting that George could stay with the Thunder, leaving his future very much in the air.

Additionally, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has been a hot topic this year with a mysterious injury that has pulled him away from his team. As he has rehabbed on his own, speculation has grown that there is a rift developing between Leonard and the Spurs.

With free agency looming for Leonard in 2019, questions have arisen regarding whether or not he may be on the trade block. We break down the rumors and discuss what could happen with him when the action really heats up this summer.

To listen click the player above.

