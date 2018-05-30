2018 NBA Finals: Cavaliers-Warriors Schedule, Start Times And TV Info

For the fourth consecutive year, the NBA Finals will comprise of two powerhouses in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors hold the head-to-head advantage, having captured championships in 2015 and 2017 while the Cavaliers were victorious in 2016 behind a historic comeback after trailing in the series 3-1.

To reach this point was no easy task for either Cleveland or Golden State. The Cavaliers first overcame a 2-0 series deficit, and then a 3-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the No. 1 ranked Boston Celtics.

In a win-or-go-home Game 7 on the road, LeBron James dropped 35 points en route to his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. This, in the absence of All-Star teammate Kevin Love, who was sidelined and remains in concussion protocol.

The Warriors faced a similar challenge, as they, too, trailed 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals against the No. 1 Houston Rockets. But Golden State ultimately forced a deciding seventh contest behind Klay Thompson’s team-high 35 points in Game 6.

The performance helped Thompson pass former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher on the NBA playoffs all-time 3-pointers made list.

Like Cleveland, Houston was shorthanded in Game 7 due to injury. The absence of All-Star point guard Chris Paul ultimately proved to be one of the pivotal factors in the Warriors returning to the NBA Finals.

They now head into a matchup with the Cavaliers as the heavy favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Included below are the NBA Finals schedule, start times (all PT) and TV information.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors, Thursday, May 31, 6:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors, Sunday, June 3, 5:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers, Wednesday, June 6, 6:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers, Friday, June 8, 6:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5*: Cavaliers at Warriors, Monday, June 11, 6:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 6*: Warriors at Cavaliers, Thursday, June 14, 6:00 p.m. (ABC)

Game 7*: Cavaliers at Warriors, Sunday, June 17, 5:00 p.m. (ABC)

*If necessary

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.