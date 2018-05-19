2018 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Omari Spellman To Work Out For Lakers

Once the the 2018 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago concludes this weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams will resume hosting prospects for pre-draft workouts at their respective facilities.

The Lakers have already welcomed three groups of draft hopefuls, with the latest group headlined by Allonzo Trier and Chimezie Metu. At the Combine, L.A. is said to have met with Villanova big man Donte DiVincenzo and USC guard De’Anthony Melton.

On tap for a pre-draft workout is St. John guard Shamorie Ponds, who was not among the 69 prospects invited to the Draft Combine. That doesn’t apply to DiVincenzo’s former teammate, Omari Spellman, who is also scheduled for a workout with the Lakers, per Keith Pompey of Philly.com:

Like Ponds, Spellman declared himself eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft but did not hire an agent. As such, they have until May 30 to decide on whether to remain eligible for the draft or return to the college ranks.

Spellman averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his freshman season. He started 39 of 40 games played en route to helping Villanova win the NCAA championship.

Listed at 6-foot-9, Spellman provides an intriguing presence on the defensive side of the floor, plus an ability to shoot from deep, evident by his 43.3 3-point percentage. Spellman likely would be a candidate for the Lakers with their 47th overall (second round) pick.