2018 NBA Draft Video: Lakers Rumored Pick Mitchell Robinson Shooting 3-Pointers, Displaying Athleticism

While the Los Angeles Lakers have cast a wide net, one 2018 NBA Draft prospect they have been linked to multiple times is Mitchell Robinson. He was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago but withdrew from all workouts and canceled interviews.

It fueled speculation Robinson received a promise from the Lakers that they would draft him int he first round, at No. 25 overall. That was denounced a few days later, but the Lakers are still said to be giving serious consideration to drafting Robinson.

The 20-year-old is considered an athletic center who is capable of establishing a presence on the defensive end of the court. While the Lakers haven’t given any indication on where they may or may not stand with Mitchell, his agility seemingly fits well with their style of play.

As for offense, ESPN’s Mike Schmitz captured video of Robinson working on setting a screen and rolling to the basket, as well as 3-point shooting:

Some impressive moments from Mitchell Robinson here in LA. Effortless athlete with elite agility at 7-1 with a 7-4 wingspan and a 9-3 standing reach. Potential as a vertical spacer. pic.twitter.com/OlPpz6yOFf — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 31, 2018

Mitchell Robinson showed off some touch from 3 tonight. Definitely has skill potential to tap into. Will benefit from focusing on being a dominant shot blocker, rim runner, lob catcher, and rebounder first then build out the rest of his offensive game. pic.twitter.com/uLcG9ebbxj — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 31, 2018

A five-star and top-10 prospect out of high school, Robinson committed to Western Kentucky but never played in his freshman season.

He left the university and visited Kansas and University of New Orleans before ultimately re-enrolling at WKU. However, shortly after, Robinson withdrew from college in favor of beginning preparations for the 2018 NBA Draft.

A reason for his change of heart was never provided but it’s widely believed Rick Stansbury abruptly resigning as WKU head coach led to some of Robinson’s indecision.

If the Lakers are to draft Robinson, it could spell trouble or Ivica Zubac and potentially Thomas Bryant as well.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.