2018 NBA Draft Rumors: St. John’s Shamorie Ponds To Work Out With Lakers

In a break from recent years, pre-draft workouts the Los Angeles Lakers are holding lack some of the big buzz found with other teams. That of course is explained by L.A. holding the 25th and 47th overall selections in the 2018 NBA Draft instead of lottery selections.

As a result of the ill-fated Steve Nash trade, that went to Philadelphia 76ers at No. 10 overall. Although they lost a valuable asset, the Lakers have fared well with their late-draft selections.

One area the team may look to address this year is the backup point guard position. One candidate might be St. John sophomore guard Shamorie Ponds, who is due to work out with the Lakers, and other teams, next week, per Zach Braziller of The New York Post:

The 6-foot-1 southpaw will visit and work out with the Lakers on May 20-21, followed by the Nuggets May 21-22, the Jazz May 22-23 and the Pistons May 23-24. He is also hoping to get a chance to meet and work out for the hometown Knicks, but that has yet to be finalized. Ponds has already worked out for the Nets, Cavaliers and Celtics.

Ponds averaged 21.6 points, 5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game, but was not invited to the NBA Draft Combine. The Lakers are said to have interviewed Villanova product Donte DiVincenzo and USC guard De’Anthony Melton in Chicago.

Ponds was an All-Big East First Team selection and won the Haggerty Award, which is given to the area’s top collegiate player. The Red Storm defeated DiVincenzo and the eventual champion Wildcats, as well as highly-ranked Duke.

Ponds has not hired an agent, which allows for him to withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and return to St. John. He has until May 30 to make such a decision.