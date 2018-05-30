2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers ‘Seriously Considering’ Mitchell Robinson With No. 25 Pick

At the 2018 NBA Draft Combine, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly promised Mitchell Robinson they would select him with their No. 25 pick on June 21.

Considering it was extremely early in the process, there was a conflicting report that followed about the Lakers doing their due diligence and not committing to a prospect. With pre-draft workouts in progress, the Lakers have worked out numerous prospects for their two draft picks, including LiAngelo Ball.

As potential first-round options in Donte DiVincenzo and Kevin Huerter will remain eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft after hiring agents, there is a new development.

According to Adam Zagoria of New York Time Sports, Los Angeles continues to give serious consideration to drafting Robinson in the first round:

The Lakers are seriously considering taking Mitchell Robinson at 25, per League source. https://t.co/8Cfl24JheN — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 30, 2018

Although anything can happen over the next month, it is interesting Robinson has been linked to the Lakers by another source. While Robinson did not play one year of college basketball, he is an intriguing prospect as an athletic, defensive center.

For the Lakers, they have another opportunity to add a talented prospect to the team’s young core. After losing the No. 10 pick as a result of the 2012 Steve Nash trade, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka were able to replenish the first round draft pick via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.