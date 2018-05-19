2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Have Promise To Select Mitchell Robinson With No. 25 Pick

2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Have Promise To Select Mitchell Robinson With...

By Matthew Moreno -
Like other teams, the Los Angeles Lakers have made the most of their time at the 2018 NBA Draft Combine. Based on EPSN’s coverage, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton represent part of the team’s contingent.

During their time in Chicago, the Lakers are said to have interviewed Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo and USC’s De’Anthony Melton. It’s also believed the Lakers have arranged pre-draft workouts with Villanova’s Omari Spellman and St. John’s Shamorie Ponds.

While some are using the combine to improve their draft stock, Mitchell Robinson elected to withdraw from participating in any on-court drills or interviews, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givnoy:

Robinson withdrawing may be related to the Lakers reportedly promising to select him with their first-round pick, per NBADraft.Net:

Robinson, a five-star and top-10 prospect out of high school, committed to Western Kentucky but played in his freshman season. He abruptly left the university, visited Kansas and University of New Orleans, but ultimately re-enrolled at WKU.

However, shortly after, Robinson elected to begin preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft instead of playing one year of collegiate basketball. It’s believed Rick Stansbury resigning as WKU head coach led to some of Robinson’s indecision.

Robinson is an athletic center who could have a strong presence on the defensive end of the floor but would need plenty of grooming and time to develop.