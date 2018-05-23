2018 NBA Draft News: LiAngelo Ball Scheduled For Private Workout With Lakers

With the 2018 NBA Draft quickly approaching on June 21, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently working out prospects. Despite losing the No. 10 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of the 2012 Steve Nash trade, the Lakers still have the No. 25 and 47 picks, two spots they have thrived in during the rebuilding process.

At different points of the 2017-18 NBA season, LaVar Ball has envisioned his two youngest sons, LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball, joining Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. With the middle son recently declaring for the draft after playing overseas, he worked out at the 2018 Professional Draft Combine in front of about 20 NBA teams.

Following his workout, the 19-year-old revealed he has interviewed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns. In addition, he has private workouts scheduled with three teams including the Lakers and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, according to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

.@LiAngeloBall says he interviewed with the Thunder and Suns yesterday at the @ProBBallCombine. After this event ends, he has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 23, 2018

Here is video from Ball’s workout which features his shooting, according to Kennedy:

LiAngelo Ball has started his workout in front of about 20 NBA teams, with LaVar Ball watching courtside. pic.twitter.com/ZrHOQriZ17 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 23, 2018

As it currently stands, Ball is not expected to be drafted by any of the 30 teams. Despite committing to UCLA, a shoplifting incident in China and the length of the suspension eventually led him to withdraw from the school.

Over the past year, Ball has played for Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas with his youngest brother in Lithuania. While he scored 72 points following his announcement to enter the 2018 NBA Draft, most were critical of the lack of defense and competition.

Since Ball was not invited to the 2018 NBA Draft Combine, it will be interesting to see if these private workouts over the next month will lead to a roster spot in the NBA.

