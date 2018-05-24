2018 NBA Draft: Maryland’s Kevin Huerter, Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh To Work Out With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to do their due diligence on all potential prospects for the 2018 NBA Draft. Armed with the 25th and 47th overall picks, the franchise hopes to add a couple more important pieces to their already promising young core.

The Lakers have been hard at work, bringing in players of all various skill sets who play different positions, and they will continue that with another group workout on Friday. It’s unknown who the entire participants will be, but a couple of names have trickled out.

One very intriguing one is Maryland guard Kevin Huerter, a sharpshooter who will be part of the Lakers workout on Friday according to Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News:

Former @ShenHoops star Kevin Huerter will wait until next week to make his decision. He has until the Wednesday deadline to decide if it's the NBA or back to Maryland. Huerter will work out for the Lakers on Friday and the Jazz on Monday. — Marisa Jacques (@MarisaJacquesTV) May 24, 2018

Another who is also expected to workout for the Lakers Friday is Northwestern point guard Bryant McIntosh, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

Northwestern point guard Bryant McIntosh will be among those who work out for the Lakers on Friday. McIntosh, who is third all-time in the Big Ten in assists, helped lead Northwestern to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2016-17 and he became… https://t.co/oQdinLI1fK — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 24, 2018

The biggest thing that Huerter would bring to the Lakers is shooting. He knocked down nearly 42 percent of his shots from 3-point range, but as a sophomore, has yet to hire an agent and could decide to return to school.

McIntosh is someone who is more under the radar than Huerter. He is currently not on ESPN’s Top 100 prospect list, but that won’t stop the Lakers from drafting him if they feel he is the best player for them.

Huerter on the other hand is the No. 54 prospect on ESPN’s list and would seem to be a more likely selection once draft night comes, but plenty can change by the time that day approaches.

