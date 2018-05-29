2018 NBA Draft: LiAngelo Ball, Tyus Battle Among Latest Prospects Participating In Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming their next wave of six prospects to UCLA Health Training Center for a pre-draft workout, with LiAngelo Ball undeniably the headliner. Not necessarily because of Ball’s draft projections but his relation to Lonzo Ball.

That LiAngelo was invited by the Lakers for a pre-draft workout figures to add more fodder for LaVar Ball and his prediction that each of his sons would play for the franchise.

Ball will be joined in the workout by former UCLA teammate Thomas Welsh, St. Bonaventure guard Jaylen Adams, Virginia guard Devon Hall, Syracuse guard Tyus Battle and Arizona center Dusan Ristic.

In terms of draft stock, Hall and Battle are the names to watch. Prospect rankings have both within the top 50 for the 2018 NBA Draft, which leaves them as viable options for the Lakers, who hold the Nos. 25 and 47 overall selections.

Hall spent four years at Virginia, and averaged 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during a redshirt senior season. He also shot 43 percent from deep, which would be attractive to the Lakers.

Hall earned spots on the All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team, was named to the ACC All-Tournament team and participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Battle averaged 19.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during his sophomore season at Syracuse. Though he saw regression behind the arc from his first year in college to this past season, going from 36.6 percent to 32.2 percent.

Battle previously worked out for the Clippers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. He did not hire an agent and has until Wednesday to potentially withdraw from the 2018 Draft. On a personal level, working out for the Lakers provides Battle with a chance to showcase his skills for the same team his childhood idol — Kobe Bryant — played for.

