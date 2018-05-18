2018 NBA Draft: Donte DiVincenzo Interviews With Lakers

If not for a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers at this season’s deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were looking at not having a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Their pick was due to the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, dependent on how the NBA Draft Lottery unfolded.

It wound up going to the 76ers at No. 10 overall, while the Lakers hold the 25th (first round) and 47th (second round) selections. Despite having late selections, the Lakers have a recent track record in unearthing gems.

Among those is Josh Hart, who was taken with the 30th pick in the 2017 Draft. Now as the Lakers do their due diligence for this year’s draft, they were among the teams that interviewed Hart’s former Villanova teammate Donte DiVincenzo, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer:

DiVincenzo is among the prospects on hand for the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and he impressed in the testing, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

Donte posted top STANDING VERTICAL (34.5), tied for top Max Vert (42), 5th in Lane Agility (10.72), 12th in Shuttle Run (3.11), 9th in 3/4 Court (3.11) — not a bad day for physical testing – 5% Body Fat, 6'4.5" in shoes, 200lbs, 6'6" wingspan https://t.co/1pxzKDjd5c — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 17, 2018

Behind a strong showing at the combine and in team workouts, DiVincenzo could see his stock rise. He nonetheless might still be a reach for the Lakers at No. 25, and an unlikely option for their second-round pick.

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a sophomore. He scored in double-figures in four of six NCAA Tournament games, including 31 points behind 5-for-7 shooting from deep, to lead Villanova against Michigan in the championship.