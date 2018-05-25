2018 FIFA World Cup News: Neymar Receives Signed Lonzo Ball Lakers Jersey

As the 2018 NBA Finals are quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft and free agency.

While all the attention is naturally on if the Lakers will sign LeBron James and Paul George, the team’s young core has been working out as they look to take the next step in their development.

After being named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, Lonzo Ball has been challenged by the team’s front office to add strength that matches his conditioning level for the 2018-19 NBA season.

Despite missing 30 games due to various injuries, Ball still averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his rookie campaign.

With Ball looking to build up his brand on and off the court, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar shared he received an autographed Lakers jersey from the 20-year-old on Twitter:

Thanks to my friends @wishshopping. I love @ZO2_ from @lakers. I will see you in LA soon. pic.twitter.com/0v0fAVHv4J — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 24, 2018

Neymar, who has been sidelined since having foot surgery in February, recently returned to training. Looking to provide Brazil with a boost leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the 26-year-old took part in drills and was joined by Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and full back Danilo.

As the World Cup takes place on June 14, there has been a buzz in Los Angeles since Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally joined the LA Galaxy after years of speculation.

