2017 NBA Finals Schedule, Start Times And TV Info

Some are calling it the Three-logy, but regardless of the name the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. In 2015 the Warriors won in six games while the Cavaliers got their revenge in 2016 with an epic seven game comeback after being down 3-1.

This year’s Finals schedule is already set. Games 1 and 2 will take place at Oracle Arena in Oakland as the 67-win Warriors will host the Cavaliers on Thursday and Sunday. Games 3 and 4 will next Wednesday June 7 and Friday June 9 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.

Assuming this series isn’t a sweep, Game 5 will be on Monday June 12, back in Oakland while Game 6 will be that Thursday June 15 in Cleveland. Should the series need all seven games, the final contest will take place Sunday June 18 at Oracle Arena.

The rubber match between these teams is one of the most anticipated in NBA history and many are hoping it makes up for what has been a lackluster playoffs overall this year.

In 2015 the Warriors outlasted the Cavaliers, despite a legendary performance from LeBron James. Unfortunately the Cavs were without both Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving due to injury. Last year also had some major questions as Draymond Green was suspended for a crucial Game 5 that could have ended the series. The Warriors also lost Andrew Bogut midway through the series as Cleveland completed their historic comeback to win in seven games.

With the Warriors adding Kevin Durant this summer to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green, many believe it will be too much for Cleveland to handle. But with James and Irving on another level and Kevin Love playing his best basketball no one is sure what will ultimately happen.

NBA Finals Schedule and TV Information

Game 1: Thursday, June 1, CLE @ GSW, 6:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 4, CLE @ GSW, 5:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, GSW @ CLE, 6:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 9, GSW @ CLE, 6:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 5*: Monday, June 12, CLE @ GSW, 6:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15, GSW @ CLE, 6:00 pm PT (ABC)

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18, CLE @ GSW, 5:00 pm PT (ABC)

*If necessary